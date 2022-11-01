Serious crash closes intersection near Crossfield, Alta.

Emergency crews are at the scene of a serious crash south of Crossfield on Tuesday that officials said occurred at approximately noon.

Airdrie RCMP, along with EMS and the Crossfield Fire Department, responded to the incident at the intersection of Highway 2A and the Dickson Stevenson Trail.

"The intersection of Highway 2A and Dickson Stevenson Trail is currently closed to traffic," RCMP said in a release.

Authorities did not say there were any injuries as a result of the crash, and indicated that the area would be reopened later on Tuesday afternoon.

Drivers heading to Crossfield are being detoured from Township Road 292, where they can then access Highway 2A.

This is a developing story and we will have more details when they become available…