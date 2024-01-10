CALGARY
Calgary

    • Serious crash involving semi, snow plow closes part of Highway 2 in Airdrie

    A file photo of an RCMP cruiser. (Sean Amato/CTV News Edmonton)

    Police are on the scene of a collision on Highway 2 in Airdrie, Alta. involving a semi-truck, snow plow and passenger vehicle.

    Airdrie RCMP said they were at the scene just north of Veterans Boulevard on Highway 2, around 1:50 p.m.

    The northbound lanes have been restricted down to one lane.

    RCMP asked the public to avoid the area.

    No further details were provided by RCMP.

