Serious crash involving semi, snow plow closes part of Highway 2 in Airdrie

Police are on the scene of a collision on Highway 2 in Airdrie, Alta. involving a semi-truck, snow plow and passenger vehicle.

Airdrie RCMP said they were at the scene just north of Veterans Boulevard on Highway 2, around 1:50 p.m.

The northbound lanes have been restricted down to one lane.

RCMP asked the public to avoid the area.

No further details were provided by RCMP.