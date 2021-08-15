CALGARY -- Drivers are being asked to avoid a stretch of Highway 40, about 13 kilometres north of Highway 541, southwest of Calgary, as emergency crews deal with a serious collision.

Instead, drivers should use Highway 22 as an alternate.

RCMP from Cochrane and Turner Valley were called to the scene about 11:30 a.m.

Due to heavy smoke in the area, STARS Air Ambulance was unable to land.

"It has not been confirmed how many vehicles nor how many people are involved at this time," RCMP said in a release.

An RCMP collision analyst has been dispatched to the scene.

No other information is available.

The southern portion of Highway 40 is a popular route through Kananaskis Country, running from Highway 1 to Highway 541.



