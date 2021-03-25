Advertisement
Serious crash shuts down section of Hwy. 564 east of Calgary
Published Thursday, March 25, 2021 1:38PM MDT
RCMP are asking drivers to avoid Highway 564 and Range Road 272 due to a serious crash. (File photo)
CALGARY -- Airdrie RCMP are asking motorists to avoid the intersection of Highway 564 and Range Road 272 in Rocky View County as officers respond to a serious crash.
Police said in a release just before 1:30 p.m. the roadway is impassable and drivers are advised to take another route.
No other information is available.