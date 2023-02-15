Serious crash south of Calgary sends man to hospital

Multiple vehicles were involved in crash on Highway 2 Tuesday evening.

The incident happened just before 6 p.m. in the northbound lanes at 274 Avenue East, near the town of Okotoks.

EMS told CTV News that an adult male was flown to Foothills Medical Centre via STARS Air Ambulance. He was in life-threatening condition.

Another person was also injured, but they were treated at the scene.

Crews limited traffic in the area to one lane while EMS and investigators were there, but the scene was cleared by 7 p.m.