Serious early morning crash closes busy northeast intersection

At least three vehicles were involved in a serious collision early Friday morning at the intersection of 16th Avenue and Edmonton Trail N.E. that sent four people to hospital.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection at around 1:35 a.m. and four people were taken by ambulance to the Foothills Medical Centre.

As of 6 a.m., police remain on the scene and the intersection is closed to traffic in both directions.

EMS officials say a man believed to be in his 20s or 30s was transported to hospital in serious, life-threatening condition, another man of similar age was taken in serious but stable condition, and two women, both in their 20s, were in stable condition.

The collision reconstruction unit spent much of the morning on scene and police are investigating the cause of the incident.

This is a developing story. It will be updated throughout the morning.