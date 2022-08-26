Serious early morning crash sends 4 to hospital

Three vehicles were involved in a serious collision early Friday morning at the intersection of 16th Avenue and Edmonton Trail N.E. that sent four people to hospital.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection at around 1:35 a.m. and four people were taken by ambulance to hospital.

Police remained on scene throughout the morning and the intersection was closed to traffic in both directions. The intersection reopened shortly before 11:30 a.m.

EMS officials say two men in their 20s were transported to the Foohills Medical Centre in serious, potentially life-threatening condition. One of the men had been trapped in the wreckage of a Dodge Charger and the roof of the car had to be removed to retrieve him.

A woman who had been in the front passenger seat of one of the other vehicles had to be extricated before a paramedic crew could take her to Foothils. At the time of transport, her condition was considered serious but stable.

A fourth person, a woman in her early 30s, was taken by ambulance to the Peter Lougheed Centre in stable condition.

The collision reconstruction unit spent much of the morning on scene and police continue to investigate the cause of the crash