Seriously ill children get a holiday shopping spree

Christmas came early for a group of Calgary children Sunday.

They were invited to a private shopping spree at a Toys R Us store, in an event sponsored by the company and the Starlight Children's Foundation Canada.

"I was looking for the LEGO Space Academy," said nine-year-old Emmie Dessureault.

"Emmie was born with Crouzon Syndrome," said Emmie's mom Leilani. "It affects her cranial facial features. She's had multiple surgeries since she was three months old."

The Starlight Children's Foundation invited 67 immunocompromised or seriously ill children and their siblings to the Sunday shopping spree at Toys R Us and gave each one a $50 gift card.

"Many of our children are immunosuppressed and COVID has been a true challenge," said Heather Burnett, Starlight Canada's program manager for Alberta and B.C.

Lelani said that Emmie remained relatively healthy during the pandemic, but the uncertainty of not knowing what might happen if she caught it was unsettling.

"The fear of her getting sick and not knowing with narrow (facial) passages, what that could mean for her," said Leilani.

CREATING MEMORIES

The hope for the event was to do what no prescription can – create priceless smiles and memories for seriously ill children and their families.

"It really gives them an opportunity to kind of relax, have some quality family time together," said Burnett.

"(They can) forget about everything they have going on medically and just be a kid," said Lelani.

The children also got a meet-and-greet with Santa, some Star Wars characters and got to take home a big box of goodies.

Emmie said she ended up getting exactly what she wanted for Christmas.

"Spending time with my family and friends," she said.

Six-hundred-and-thirty-eight families across Canada will get the same experience at Toys R Us stores in Alberta, British Columbia, Ontario and Quebec.

"It's been incredible," said Lelani. "It's a great foundation. We've been fortunate enough to take part in many different (Starlight Foundation) events – Stampede events, sporting events, Toys R Us sponsors an awesome Play From Home basket every Christmas and also during the pandemic, which was incredible."

Toys R Us and Babies R Us customers can donate $1 directly to Starlight Canada at checkout up until December 31.

With files from Alesia Fieldberg

