CALGARY -- Service was disrupted at the Whitehorn LRT Station Monday evening after a pedestrian was struck by a train on the southbound tracks .

The incident took place shortly before 9 p.m., at 36 St. and Whitehorn Drive N.E.

The person was transported to Foothills hospital.

The southbound left lanes are blocked.

Shuttle buses are being brought in to bus riders between Rundle and McKnight stations.

Police said the incident is not criminal in nature.

This is a developing story...