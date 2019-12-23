CALGARY -- Alberta Health Services is a doing away with set visiting hours at all its Calgary area inpatient facilities.

It is part of a move to recognize the role family plays in patient health and safety. AHS says family should be included as an essential member of a patient’s health-care team.

Additionally, AHS now defines family in a broad context, including not only relatives, but also other people a patient is close to, for example, friends, informal caregivers, or legal guardians.

Rather than the “old school” notion of rigid, pre-set times allotted for seeing patients in hospital, visiting hours will now be set based on the wishes, and care needs, of the patient.

Adjustments to visiting hours for individual patients will be planned in collaboration with the patient, their family, and their care team.

Research shows family members and friends can play an important role in helping patients, both physically and emotionally, during their stay in hospital.

Benefits include decreased anxiety, improved communication with the care team, and enhanced emotional support.

Increased presence of family in a patient’s stay has been shown to be helpful in managing both acute and chronic illnesses.

Changes to visiting hours will be in place this week, meaning patients in hospital through the Christmas season have more opportunity to be with their loved ones.