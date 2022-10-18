Several Lethbridge non-profits commit to paying employees living wage
Four Lethbridge-based non-profits are now living-wage employers.
Volunteer Lethbridge, Lethbridge Food Bank, Interfaith Food Bank Society and United Way of Lethbridge and South Western Alberta announced their commitments Tuesday.
“We're just a very close-knit group of organizations in Lethbridge that are working to serve our community and to better our community,” said Amanda Jensen, executive director for Volunteer Lethbridge.
A living wage in any given community is the hourly wage someone needs to earn to be able to live somewhat comfortably.
The living wage for Lethbridge was calculated to be $19 an hour.
The current provincial minimum wage is $15 an hour.
Jensen says there are people in the community surprised to see the local living wage so high.
“It is a little bit surprising for some to realize that the living wage was calculated higher in Lethbridge than in some other communities,” said Jensen.
Mat Nichol, executive director for Lethbridge Food Bank, is thrilled for his organization to be taking part in the initiative.
“Living wage is extremely important for us,” said Nichol.
“As a poverty-reduction group, it doesn't make sense for us to not employ people at that level as well, and to make sure the people who work here can take care of others.”
But for some local businesses, paying a living wage is not so simple.
“We are being interviewed daily about businesses closing, so operating costs are a real thing whether you're a non-profit or a for-profit,” says Cyndi Bester, Lethbridge Chamber of Commerce CEO.
“Those operating costs and staying within your budget is a real challenge right now.”
Bester says there are many businesses and organizations in Lethbridge capable of paying a living wage and currently doing so but that inflation has limited the ability of others to follow suit.
“Many organizations, whether they’re non-profit or for-profit, cannot afford a $19-an-hour wage. It's just not feasible” said Bester.
An updated calculation for a living wage in Lethbridge is set to be released next month.
It’s expected the number will rise.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Breast cancer removal tech makes surgery easier, less painful
New Canadian technology makes it easier for surgeons to remove breast cancer tumours with minimal cosmetic defect and less pain for patients. The miniature device, which is about the size of a sesame seed, has been approved by Health Canada and is FDA-cleared for commercial use.
Alberta premier apologizes for comments on Russia's war in Ukraine
After previously saying she doesn't want to "relitigate" past statements and calling opposition criticism "offensive," Premier Danielle Smith issued a public apology Tuesday evening.
PM Trudeau, Poilievre spar over recession concerns, affordability bill
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre sparred in the House of Commons on Tuesday over concerns of a looming recession and how the federal government should be tackling inflation.
'Many failure points': Ottawa mayor tells Emergencies Act inquiry of city's struggles, frustration with Ford
Outgoing Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson testified before the Public Order Emergency Commission on Oct. 18, as public hearings continued into the invocation of the Emergencies Act to end the 'Freedom Convoy' protests. Here are some highlights from his testimony and the documents referenced during his appearance before the commission.
College student killed by plane propeller after date in Georgia
A college student died after being struck by the propeller of a small plane as he disembarked at an airport in southeast Georgia, authorities said.
U.S. fighter jets intercept two Russian bombers near Alaska
A pair of U.S. Air Force F-16 fighter jets intercepted two long-range Russian bombers near Alaska on Monday. According to NORAD, the Russian aircraft 'did not enter American or Canadian sovereign airspace' after being intercepted.
LIVE | 'Her loss is immeasurable': Fallen B.C. RCMP officer worked on Burnaby detachment's homeless outreach team
The RCMP officer who was killed on duty in Burnaby, B.C., Tuesday was a beloved member of the local detachment's mental health and homeless outreach team, authorities revealed at a news conference hours after the tragedy.
'Help us save ourselves': Ukraine MP's message to allies
A Ukraine member of parliament is pleading with the world to give her country weapons, air force protection systems and wide-range missiles, asking allies to 'help us save ourselves.'
Testimony: What actor Kevin Spacey said at NY civil sex abuse trial
Kevin Spacey remained composed Tuesday during cross examination at a civil trial, repeatedly rejecting suggestions that he wasn't telling the truth when he denied an actor's claims that he made a sexual advance on him when he was 14 in the 1980s.
Edmonton
-
Alberta premier apologizes for comments on Russia's war in Ukraine
After previously saying she doesn't want to "relitigate" past statements and calling opposition criticism "offensive," Premier Danielle Smith issued a public apology Tuesday evening.
-
LIVE
LIVE | 'Her loss is immeasurable': Fallen B.C. RCMP officer worked on Burnaby detachment's homeless outreach team
The RCMP officer who was killed on duty in Burnaby, B.C., Tuesday was a beloved member of the local detachment's mental health and homeless outreach team, authorities revealed at a news conference hours after the tragedy.
-
'My safety is my priority': Albertans protest location of proposed addictions recovery centre
Dozens of protesters lined a road near Sylvan Lake, Alta., Monday over concerns that opening a new recovery centre on the outskirts of town will be a danger to the area.
Vancouver
-
LIVE
LIVE | 'Her loss is immeasurable': Fallen B.C. RCMP officer worked on Burnaby detachment's homeless outreach team
The RCMP officer who was killed on duty in Burnaby, B.C., Tuesday was a beloved member of the local detachment's mental health and homeless outreach team, authorities revealed at a news conference hours after the tragedy.
-
Doug McCallum wants a re-count in Surrey's election: How he could get one, and who pays
Doug McCallum was gracious in defeat when he was ousted as Surrey's mayor in Saturday's election, but less than 72 hours later he announced he won't be conceding after all.
-
Lifetime teaching ban for B.C. vice-principal convicted on child porn charges
A former vice-principal from B.C.'s Fraser Valley has been handed a lifetime teaching ban, months after he was convicted on child pornography charges.
Atlantic
-
Number of potential fraud victims grows following investigation into Moncton car dealerships
Police in Moncton, N.B., received a number of calls Tuesday from potential fraud victims following an investigation involving customers of two car dealerships in the city.
-
P.E.I. electrical utility wants to make power grid more resilient post-Fiona
The CEO of Maritime Electric says budgets for Prince Edward Island's power grid should be increased to help the province better withstand the next major storm, after what critics are calling a "lost decade" of inaction.
-
Kalin's Call: Rainfall warnings issued for New Brunswick
A rainfall warning and special weather statements have been issued for New Brunswick, with 40 to 90 mm expected in some areas.
Vancouver Island
-
Redevelopment of Victoria's Capitol 6 Theatres site moves forward
A plan that would see the redevelopment of the Capitol 6 Theatres property in downtown Victoria is one step closer to reality.
-
Vancouver Island family battles B.C. government over spelling of son's Indigenous name
A Campbell River, B.C., family's fight to officially register their son's Indigenous name with the province is heating up. Back in April, the couple spoke with CTV News when they were first trying to register their son's name with the B.C. government. But after months without a response, the couple has now taken the matter to the B.C. Supreme Court.
-
Canadian navy submarine performs tests off Victoria
An unusual sight at Victoria's Ogden Point on Tuesday morning was turning heads. Instead of cruise ships, onlookers were checking out a Royal Canadian Navy submarine. HMCS Corner Brook is going through two days of testing, called "trim and incline trials" as part of a program called Sub-Safe, according to Chief Petty Officer Second Class Nelson Harvey, who was dockside on Tuesday.
Toronto
-
Flying wheel leaves one man dead on busy highway near Toronto
A man is dead after a flying wheel crashed into a vehicle on the Queen Elizabeth Way highway Tuesday afternoon.
-
Convicted murderer who escaped jail now Canada's most wanted fugitive
A man found guilty of orchestrating the fatal shooting of a Toronto man outside a Little Italy cafe in 2012 is currently the most wanted fugitive in Canada, and there’s a significant award for his arrest.
-
Here's the best way to see the meteor shower in Toronto this week
The Orionid meteor shower is going to peak this week.
Montreal
-
Father charged with first-degree murder in deaths of 2 children in Laval, Que.
A 45-year-old man from Laval, Que. accused of killing his two children was charged Tuesday with two counts of first-degree murder. The father, Kamaljit Arora, was also charged with one count of assault causing bodily harm for allegedly strangling his wife in what police believe was a case of domestic violence in the family's home Monday night.
-
Montreal-area emergency rooms struggling at over capacity levels
Emergency rooms across Montreal were overcrowded throughout the heights of the pandemic, and three years in doctors say the ailing health-care system is not improving.
-
'Total despair' over killing of two children in Laval, need to spot red flags: experts
Domestic violence support groups are in anguish after learning that two children were killed in an apparent case of family violence in Laval on Monday night.
Ottawa
-
Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in Sandy Hill
A Mazda 3 struck two pedestrians just after 5:30 a.m. Tuesday at King Edward Avenue and Somerset Street East, according to police.
-
Ottawa mayor, PM accused Ford of shirking responsibility on 'Freedom Convoy' response
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson both accused Ontario Premier Doug Ford of shirking his duty to help disperse the 'Freedom Convoy' that paralyzed the national capital's downtown core, a public inquiry heard Tuesday.
-
Ottawa man charged with sexually assaulting woman near uOttawa campus
Ottawa police have charged a 24-year-old man with sexually assaulting a woman near the uOttawa campus last week.
Kitchener
-
Highway 6 closed near Mount Forest due to collision
A portion of Highway 6 near Mount Forest has been closed due to a collision.
-
'It's unfathomable': Jaqueline McDermott's mother says daughter died by suicide
Jaqueline McDermott's mother, Nathalie St-Maurice, breaks her silence about the cause of her missing daughter's death after McDermott's body was found in B.C.
-
Guelph couple with terminally-ill daughter speed up wedding plans
A Guelph couple receives community support after speeding up their wedding plans so their terminally-ill daughter can be there for it.
Saskatoon
-
‘I just don't think it's right’: Saskatoon couple battling cancer are running out of money to live
Ben Bosnan and his wife Wendy have been battling a cancer diagnosis for the last two and a half years.
-
FSIN Chief 'respects' Poundmaker Cree Nation's decision to leave FSIN
The Chief of the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) says he respects the decision of Poundmaker Cree Nation to leave the FSIN, but he says the band will still receive benefits secured by the federation.
-
Saskatoon mayor in support of drag story time event
Saskatoon mayor Charlie Clark spoke out in support of Sunday's Reading With Royalty event at the Nutrien Wonderhub.
Northern Ontario
-
Flying wheel leaves one man dead on busy highway near Toronto
A man is dead after a flying wheel crashed into a vehicle on the Queen Elizabeth Way highway Tuesday afternoon.
-
Nipissing police say victim was hit by a car, then beaten by occupants
Ontario Provincial Police in West Nipissing are investigating a violent assault that began Oct. 16 when the victim was struck by a vehicle.
-
Bell Excellence Awards handed out in North Bay
The North Bay Chamber of Commerce celebrated the Bell Excellence Awards on Monday evening.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeggers support action on root causes of poverty, homelessness: poll
Poverty and homelessness are two major issues Winnipeg's next mayor will have to deal with. Recent polling shows Winnipeggers want the city to zero in on the root causes.
-
Woman injured in fall from second-floor during Wine Festival in Winnipeg
A woman at last month's Wine Festival in Winnipeg was taken to hospital in unstable condition after a serious fall.
-
Polar bear roaming Manitoba First Nation for days captured
A polar bear roaming a remote Manitoba community has been captured after spending several days in the area.
Regina
-
'Hope the chips fall in our favour': Riders not giving up in race for final playoff spot
The Saskatchewan Roughriders still have a chance at clinching a playoff spot. However, the battle won’t be easy, as the Riders must win their final regular season games and hope the Hamilton Tiger-Cats lose.
-
Regina residents voice concerns over Catalyst Committee consultation transparency
Regina residents are voicing concerns over the lack of information being provided online by the City of Regina about the Catalyst Committee’s community consultation.
-
Phone scam claims recipient close contact of someone with monkeypox: SHA
The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is advising residents of a phone scam claiming the recipient is a close contact to someone with monkeypox.