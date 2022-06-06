Severe storm potential in Calgary, another bout of rain

Well that went okay yesterday for farmers! We'll still be running a precipitation deficit for a while, yet, but with 10.9 millimetres of rain recorded at the airport, that was by far the wettest day Calgary has had so far, corroborated with this from around 10:00 a.m. Sunday.

While the Calgary data is quite simple to come across, other locations are not as easy to track – still, here's a look from the Strathmore radar at the 24-hour precipitation accumulation from 6:42 a.m., Sunday to Monday:

You're seeing that right; to Calgary’s southeast, between Lomond and Armada, Alta., there was well in excess of 100 millimetres of rain, as severe weather parked stationary over the region for at least five hours. This created localized flooding, with the dry ground unable to drink in the moisture fast enough.

More is on the way. In part due to yesterday's rain, some events will be severe thunderstorms.

The risk zone for significant weather runs in a band from Grande Prairie down through Lethbridge and Medicine Hat, parallel to the foothills. This includes a good chance for Calgary. Therein, heavy rain bands will couple with (up to) quarter-sized hail and the possibility of funnel clouds.

Local rain totals will exceed five millimetres, may exceed 10 mm, and could go as high as 15 mm, especially with the trigger of a storm. The major factor for your consideration today: while these storms are still possible in the later afternoon, their best chance of forming is the early afternoon. There is even potential before we've crested past noon.

When thunder roars, head indoors. The afternoon update of this article will come a touch earlier, today.

Showers will persist tomorrow, lighter than the offering expected today. The remainder of the week clears up.

YOUR FIVE-DAY CALGARY FORECAST

Monday

Mainly cloudy, storm risk

Daytime high: 17 C

Evening: clear, low 9 C

Tuesday

Showers

Daytime high: 15 C

Evening: mainly cloudy, low 6 C

Wednesday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 18 C

Evening: clear, low 5 C

Thursday

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 20 C

Evening: mainly cloudy, low 13 C

Friday

Mainly cloudy

Daytime high: 21 C

Evening: mainly cloudy, low 12 C

Today's pic was delivered by Don at Yamnuska, and it's a thing of beauty!

Viewer Don's photo from Yamnuska.

