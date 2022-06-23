Severe storms possible for Calgary's afternoon Thursday

AFTERNOON UPDATE: Storms are now active across the region:

A stormy afternoon lies ahead. The weather article is also updated - #Calgary remains with a risk for #abstorm activity off of the foothills.

(Article link here: https://t.co/LBLTIvozVY) pic.twitter.com/9py55HC14m — Kevin Stanfield (@CTVStanfield) June 23, 2022

Carrying into the later afternoon, storms will likely intensify beyond the warning-relayed nickel-sized hail. Calgary, too, despite being in the development zone, could see a storm manifest over part of the city. Hail would be the major threat, were this to occur.

Rainfall totals are steady for Calgary, with around 20 milimetres likely by Friday afternoon; the longer-range forecast now shows the tail of our sunnier period, with showers on the way Tuesday.

MORNING EDITION: Today offers dangerous conditions in parts of our province.

The lee low coming down from the Rockies west of Red Deer will make a sweeping advance across the prairies, clipping at a good pace into Saskatchewan by this evening. Along the way, it’ll scoop up everything it needs to generate severe storms and, similar to yesterday, supercells along a similar corridor.

The noteworthy adjustment will be in these storms maturing to potential tornado development. Tornado watches in Central to East-Central Alberta aren’t out of the question, nor would warnings be.

Hail sizes in the severe thunderstorm warnings yesterday hit ping pong to golf ball sized – this is solely from the warning status! I didn’t see photographs floating about. Regardless, conditions are similar today. Two to four centimetres of hail is possible in supercell regions, along with warning-level (90+ km/h) wind gusts.

Added to this, I mentioned Central Alberta could see heavy rain yesterday – that’s now on the books, with 40 to 60 milimetres expected:

More is possible in isolated regions; a few spots will likely crest 70 milimetres.

For all of this, I have yet to speak of Calgary! Storm-wise, our city is once again in the development zone; storm energy will roll free of the foothills and traverse eastward, from which we may see isolated thundershowers. Rainfall-wise, showers build this morning, then (coupled with storms) from the mid-afternoon to the evening. 10 to 20 milimetres remains the standard, with the majority of showers wrapping up by noon tomorrow. Thereafter, we rise into high pressure and sunshine for the weekend.

Your five day forecast:

Thursday

Evening: showers, low 6 C

Friday

Cloudy, morning showers

Daytime high: 15 C

Evening: clear, low 6 C

Saturday

Sunny

Daytime high: 19 C

Evening: clear, low 9 C

Sunday

Sunny

Daytime high: 24 C

Evening: clear, low 10 C

Monday

Mainly sunny, risk of pm showers

Daytime high: 24 C

Evening: scattered showers, low 12 C

Tuesday

Mainly cloudy, showers

Daytime high: 19 C

Evening: scattered showers, low 9 C

Our pics of the day are from Tracy in Oyen of yesterday’s storms!

Your right and it's heading over the border pic.twitter.com/BHMXZwPmgn — THudson (@THudson59618056) June 23, 2022

Submit your weather photos here to see them featured in our article, and perhaps even as the pic of the day during our news at six! You can also share my way on Twitter, or to our Instagram at @CTVCalgaryWeather.