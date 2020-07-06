CALGARY -- Severe thunderstorm watches are in place across a swath of central and southern Alberta.

Environment Canada issued the advisory just after noon Monday and a watch is lower than a warning.

"Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain," it reads.

"Thunderstorms are expected to develop along the Alberta foothills this afternoon. Some of these storms may become severe later this afternoon. As conditions evolve, this watch will likely be expanded to the east."

As of 3:30 p.m. Monday, severe thunderstorm watches are in place for:

Calgary

Airdrie-Cochrane-Olds-Sundre

Kananaskis-Canmore

Okotoks-High River-Claresholm

Red Deer-Ponoka-Innisfail-Stettler

Rocky Mountain House-Caroline

White Court-Edson-Fox Creek-Swan Hills

A number of severe storms have pounded southern Alberta with wind, rain and hail in recent weeks causing hundreds of millions of dollars in damage.

A tornado warning was issued Sunday night for parts of Calgary.