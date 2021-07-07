CALGARY -- Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the Kananaskis and Canmore areas, and issued watches for much of southern Alberta, including Calgary.

The watches cover from Airdrie, Cochrane, Olds and Sundre, along with Drumheller and Three Hills, south to the U.S. border, including the Waterton Lakes, Lethbridge and Medicine Hat areas.

"Conditions are favourable for the development of dangerous thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, damaging hail and heavy rain," reads the warning.

"Isolated severe thunderstorms are expected to develop late this afternoon and track to the east.

"A weather system currently in eastern Washington will pass near southern Alberta this afternoon, giving a risk of severe thunderstorms. There is uncertainty as to where and when the thunderstorms will develop, so watches and warnings may be adjusted.

"Very large hail can damage property, break windows, dent vehicles and cause serious injury. Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles. Remember, severe thunderstorms can produce tornadoes. Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors."