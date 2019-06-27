Environment Canada has called off a severe thunderstorm warning in Medicine Hat and area on Thursday afternoon, but say the conditions are still favourable for storms to develop.

The agency issued the warning just after noon on Thursday after it detected a severe thunderstorm near the hamlet of Seven Persons.

The storm was capable of producing very strong winds, heavy rain and toonie-sized hail.

According to the advisory, the heavy rain could have lead to flash flooding in some areas and large hail, resulting in widespread property damage.

Flash flooding on the Trans Canada running through Medicine Hat. 1:15pm #abstorm pic.twitter.com/Bo5Bh9ghpH — P Y Howard (@p_yhoward) June 27, 2019

The warning was in effect for Medicine Hat, Cypress County and surrounding areas. The area is now under a severe thunderstorm watch.

