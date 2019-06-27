Residents in southeastern Alberta are advised to take shelter as Environment Canada is tracking a severe thunderstorm capable of producing very strong winds and large hail.

The agency issued the warning just after noon on Thursday after it detected a severe thunderstorm near the hamlet of Seven Persons.

The storm is capable of producing very strong winds, heavy rain and toonie-sized hail.

According to the advisory, the heavy rain can lead to flash flooding in some areas and large hail could result in widespread property damage.

Flash flooding on the Trans Canada running through Medicine Hat. 1:15pm #abstorm pic.twitter.com/Bo5Bh9ghpH — P Y Howard (@p_yhoward) June 27, 2019

The warning is in effect for Medicine Hat, Cypress County and surrounding areas.

