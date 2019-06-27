Severe thunderstorm warning in effect near Medicine Hat
Environment Canada is tracking a severe thunderstorm near the City of Medicine Hat.
Published Thursday, June 27, 2019 12:40PM MDT
Last Updated Thursday, June 27, 2019 1:40PM MDT
Residents in southeastern Alberta are advised to take shelter as Environment Canada is tracking a severe thunderstorm capable of producing very strong winds and large hail.
The agency issued the warning just after noon on Thursday after it detected a severe thunderstorm near the hamlet of Seven Persons.
The storm is capable of producing very strong winds, heavy rain and toonie-sized hail.
According to the advisory, the heavy rain can lead to flash flooding in some areas and large hail could result in widespread property damage.
The warning is in effect for Medicine Hat, Cypress County and surrounding areas.
For updated information regarding weather warnings and watches, visit Environment Canada – Public Weather Alerts.
Download the CTV Calgary Sky Watch Weather App for real-time weather forecasts and video updates on conditions HERE.