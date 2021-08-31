CALGARY -- Large hail, strong wind and heavy rain could be seen Tuesday afternoon in Calgary and areas to the south, prompting Environment Canada to issue severe thunderstorm watches, which were upgraded to warnings later in the day.

Severe thunderstorm watches were also called for regions in the northeast part of the province.

As of 5:30 p.m., the warnings are in place for:

Calgary

Airdrie-Cochrane-Olds

Drumheller-Three Hills

Severe thunderstorm watches are in place for:

Canmore-Kananaskis

Brooks-Strathmore-Vulcan

Okotoks-High River-Clareholm

Fort McMurray-Fort MacKay

Bonnyville-St. Paul-Cold Lake-Lac Le Biche

"The threat of severe weather is expected to continue through the evening," read the warning.

"Be prepared for severe weather. Take cover immediately, if threatening weather approaches. Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors."

That was intense! 10 KM ENE of Didsbury #abstorm pic.twitter.com/zzc8Dz88zq — Tracey Dyck (@Wx_Dyck) August 31, 2021

Rainfall warnings are also in place for areas in northern and northwest Alberta, including:

Grande Prairie-Beaverlodge-Valleyview

Hinton-Grande Cache

Peace River-Fairview-High Prairie-Manning

Slave Lake

Wabasca-Peerless Lake-Gift Lake-Cadotte Lake

Whitecourt-Edson-Swan Hills-Fox Creek

To report severe weather, send an email to ABstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using the hashtag #ABStorm.