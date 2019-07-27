Environment Canada has issued severe thunderstorm warnings and watches for a swath of southern Alberta on Saturday.

The warnings were put in place just before 2:30 p.m. and included the City of Calgary, along with:

Airdrie, Cochrane, Olds, Sundre

Drumheller, Three Hills

Red Deer, Ponoka, Innisfail, Stettler

“Environment Canada meteorologists are tracking a line of severe thunderstorms capable of producing very strong wind gusts, up to nickel size hail and heavy rain,” reads the warning.

“This line of thunderstorms extends from just north of Red Deer to the City of Calgary and is moving eastwards at 50 km/h. Wind gusts of over 90 km/h have been reported along this line.”

Severe thunderstorm watches are also in place in much of the southeast portion of the province.

High wind forced the cancellation of the Wings Over Springbank airshow at the Springbank Airport on Saturday, however the event is scheduled to resume on Sunday and organizers say Saturday tickets will be honoured then as well.