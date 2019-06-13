Severe thunderstorm warnings end for Calgary, remain in place east of the city
Thunderstorm clouds rolling into Calgary on Thursday afternoon near Nose Hill Park (@ChelseaBroda)
Published Thursday, June 13, 2019 5:02PM MDT
Last Updated Thursday, June 13, 2019 6:07PM MDT
Environment Canada has lifted its severe thunderstorm warning for the City of Calgary.
As of 5:45 p.m. Thursday, a severe thunderstorm warning remained in place for the Brooks - Strathmore - Vulcan and Drumheller-Three Hills regions
The storm carries the potential for strong wind gust, nickle-sized hail and heavy rain.
Warnings have been lifted for the City of Calgary and the Airdrie-Cochrane-Olds-Sundre region.
Severe thunderstorm watches are in effect for several areas in southern Alberta.
For updated information regarding weather warnings and watches, visit Environment Canada – Public Weather Alerts.
This is a developing story. It will be updated throughout the afternoon.
Storm clouds near Heritage Pointe on Thursday afternoon. Photo: Susan Perry