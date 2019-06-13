Environment Canada has lifted its severe thunderstorm warning for the City of Calgary.

As of 5:45 p.m. Thursday, a severe thunderstorm warning remained in place for the Brooks - Strathmore - Vulcan and Drumheller-Three Hills regions

The storm carries the potential for strong wind gust, nickle-sized hail and heavy rain.

Warnings have been lifted for the City of Calgary and the Airdrie-Cochrane-Olds-Sundre region.

Severe thunderstorm watches are in effect for several areas in southern Alberta.

Severe thunderstorm watches are in effect for several areas in southern Alberta.

For updated information regarding weather warnings and watches, visit Environment Canada – Public Weather Alerts.

