Severe thunderstorm watch called in southern and central Alberta

A number of communities north and west of Calgary are under a new severe thunderstorm watch, which was issued by Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) on Saturday.

The agency called the alert at approximately 10:25 a.m. as a result of conditions that could produce severe thunderstorms in several areas in southern and central Alberta.

"(They) may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain," the bulletin read.

"Severe thunderstorm watches are issued when atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce one or more of the following: large hail, damaging winds, torrential rainfall."

This is the latest weather alert from ECCC following a series of severe thunderstorms in southern Alberta this week.

The agency is still investigating a tornado that touched down south of the town of Sundre on Thursday.

Several homes were damaged and one home was destroyed in the storm along with countless trees, but ECCC still hasn't determined an EF rating for the tornado.

"ECCC meteorologists are seeking additional pictures of the tornado and/or damage it may have caused. Should you have any information regarding this event, or to report severe weather at any time, please call 1-800-239-0484, send an email to abstorm@ec.gc.ca, or tweet to #abstorm."