

CTV News Calgary





A severe thunderstorm watch for areas north of Calgary, including Airdrie, Cochrane, Olds, Didsbury and Sundre has ended.

Earlier Thursday afternoon, at 4:30 p.m. MST, Environment Canada issued a severe thunderstorm watch is for areas north of Calgary, including parts of Mountain View County, near Carstairs, Stirlingville, Cremona, Water Valley, Olds, Didsbury and Sundre.

Also under extreme weather advisory were parts of Rocky View County, including areas near Airdrie, Crossfield, Bottrel, Madden and Cochrane.

Conditions at the time of the weather watch were favourable for the development of large hail and heavy rain.

To report severe weather, send an email to ABstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using the #ABStorm hashtag.