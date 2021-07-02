CALGARY -- From a heat warning one day to a severe thunderstorm watch the next.

Environment Canada issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Calgary and the surrounding area Friday afternoon, saying conditions are favourable for a system capable of producing damaging wind gusts, damaging hail and heavy rain.

"Thunderstorms are expected to form over southwestern Alberta this afternoon and move eastward into the evening. Some of these thunderstorms are likely to be severe," it reads.

"Very large hail can damage property, break windows, dent vehicles and cause serious injury. Very strong wind gusts can damage buildings, down trees and blow large vehicles off the road. Remember, severe thunderstorms can produce tornadoes. Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors."

After several days in the mid-30s, the temperature in Calgary is expected to reach the high 20s on Friday and a cool down is forecast through the weekend.