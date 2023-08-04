Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Foothills County area

A severe thunderstorm watch was issued for the foothills by Environment Canada late Friday afternoon.

Environment Canada issued the watch at 4:47 p.m. for south central Alberta communities including Longview, Cayley, Nanton, Stavely and Claresholm.

Areas include Foothills County near Longview and Eden Valley Reserve, near Cayley, M.D. of Willow Creek near Nanton and Parkland.

The alert said meteorologists are tracking a dangerous thunderstorm capable of producing strong wind gusts, up to baseball-sized hail and heavy rain.