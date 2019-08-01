

CTV News Calgary





As of 4:30 p.m. MST, a severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for areas north of Calgary. Among those areas under watch are Mountain View County, near Carstairs, Stirlingville, Cremona, Water Valley, Olds, Didsbury and Sundrie.

Also under advisory are parts of Rocky View County, including areas near Airdrie, Crossfield, Bottrel, Madden and Cochrane.

Conditions are favourable for the development of large hail and heavy rain.

Severe storm watches may need to be expanded further east later Thursday afternoon.

To report severe weather, send an email to ABstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using the #ABStorm hashtag.