CALGARY -- Environment Canada ended severe thunderstorm watches for the City of Calgary and sections of southern and central Alberta early Thursday evening, after earlier warning of potential afternoon storms with heavy rain, large hail and strong wind.

The forecast for the City of Calgary was mainly cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers and the risk of a thunderstorm, followed by clearing late in the evening, and sunny skies Friday.

