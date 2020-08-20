Advertisement
Severe thunderstorm watches issued for Calgary and area ahead of potential afternoon storms
Published Thursday, August 20, 2020 1:18PM MDT Last Updated Thursday, August 20, 2020 1:28PM MDT
Map of thunderstorm watches and heat warnings in Alberta as of 1 p.m Aug. 20, 2020 (Environment Canada)
CALGARY -- Environment Canada has issued severe thunderstorm watches for the City of Calgary and sections of southern and central Alberta ahead of potential afternoon storms with heavy rain, large hail and strong wind.
As of 1 p.m. storm watches were in effect for the following regions:
- City of Calgary
- Airdrie - Cochrane - Olds - Sundre
- Brooks - Strathmore - Vulcan
- Okotoks - High River - Claresholm
- Drumheller - Three Hills
- Red Deer - Ponoka - Innisfail - Stettler
The City of Calgary had been under a heat warning advisory for several days before it was lifted Wednesday.
The following areas remain under heat warnings:
- Okotoks - High River - Claresholm
- Hanna - Coronation - Oyen
- Brooks - Strahmore - Vulcan
- Drumheller - Three Hills
- Medicine Hat - Bow Islan - Suffield
- Cypress Hills Provincial Park - Foremost
For updated information on storm watches and warnings in the province visit Environment Canada - Public Weather Alerts for Alberta