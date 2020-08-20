CALGARY -- Environment Canada has issued severe thunderstorm watches for the City of Calgary and sections of southern and central Alberta ahead of potential afternoon storms with heavy rain, large hail and strong wind.

As of 1 p.m. storm watches were in effect for the following regions:

City of Calgary

Airdrie - Cochrane - Olds - Sundre

Brooks - Strathmore - Vulcan

Okotoks - High River - Claresholm

Drumheller - Three Hills

Red Deer - Ponoka - Innisfail - Stettler

The City of Calgary had been under a heat warning advisory for several days before it was lifted Wednesday.

The following areas remain under heat warnings:

Okotoks - High River - Claresholm

Hanna - Coronation - Oyen

Brooks - Strahmore - Vulcan

Drumheller - Three Hills

Medicine Hat - Bow Islan - Suffield

Cypress Hills Provincial Park - Foremost

For updated information on storm watches and warnings in the province visit Environment Canada - Public Weather Alerts for Alberta