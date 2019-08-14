Severe thunderstorm watches have been issued for most of southern Alberta.

The watches extend from the Airdrie and Drumheller areas in the north to the U.S. border in the south.

“Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain,” reads the warning.

“Thunderstorms are expected to form this afternoon and last into this evening. Some of these thunderstorms may become severe. Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors.”