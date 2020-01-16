CALGARY -- The majority of Rocky View Schools will reopen to students on Thursday after classes were cancelled Wednesday due to the extreme cold.

The lone RVS school that will remain closed Thursday is Westbrook School, north of Cochrane. The school division had closed all of its schools Wednesday.

RVS officials confirm there has been an issue starting some school buses Thursday morning and all parents and guardians are encouraged to check the school division's Late Bus app for updated bus status information.