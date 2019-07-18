Members of the Calgary Police Service homicide unit are leading the investigation into a suspected assault that left one man in life-threatening condition.

According to police, officers on patrol were flagged down by a citizen in the parking lot of the Safeway in the 3500 block of 32nd Avenue N.E. at approximately 2 p.m. and directed to a severely injured man near the gas station.

Officers attended to the injured man, who is in his 40s, prior to the arrival of EMS. He was transported by ambulance to hospital where his condition deteriorated and, as of Thursday evening, was considered life threatening. The nature of the man's injuries has not been disclosed.

Investigators suspect the man had been the victim of a serious assault and, given his deteriorating health, the investigation is now being led by the homicide unit.

Anyone who witnessed an attack or suspicious activity in the vicinity of the Whitehorn Safeway on Thursday afternoon is encouraged to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.