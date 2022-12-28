Severely injured woman dies in Lethbridge home, man arrested

A 59-year-old woman is dead and a 59-year-old man is in police custody following a Tuesday night police investigation at a Lethbridge home.

Officers were called to a home in the 2500 block of 13 Avenue North shortly after 11 p.m. for reports of a disturbance.

A man was spotted exiting the home and quickly arrested.

Police found a critically injured woman inside the home. EMS attempted to revive her but she succumbed to her injuries on scene.

Investigators have deemed the death a homicide and say the victim and alleged killer were known to one another.

The identity of the deceased has not been released. Police officials confirm an autopsy will be conducted at the Medical Examiner's Office in Calgary.

Charges are pending against the man who remains in police custody.