The owner and chef of two Calgary restaurants who was accused of sexual assault last year has learned that the charge against him has been stayed.

Michael Noble, 57, was charged after one of his employees came forward to police alleging that Noble cornered her in the washroom at a gathering in January of 2018 and sexually assaulted her.

Noble was charged with sexual assault on May 3rd and denied the allegation.

On Friday, Noble’s lawyer Jennifer Ruttan emailed a statement to the media saying the Crown entered a stay in proceedings to the charge.

“Mr. Noble has been confident since entering a not guilty plea on his first court appearance that the court would properly dispose of the accusation against him. The Crown decision to stay the prosecution supports his confidence in the criminal justice system,” said Ruttan in the release.

A stay means the charges against the accused are suspended and the Crown has one year to resume the case or it will be dropped.

A trial was scheduled to start on March 11, 2019.

CTV News reached out to Noble’s public relations representative for a comment and was told that the written statement sent by Ruttan is their final statement on the issue.