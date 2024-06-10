CALGARY
Calgary

    • Shannon Phillips set to make announcement in Lethbridge

    Alberta MLA Shannon Phillips speaks at an announcement of proposed new legislation to protect Alberta's mountains and watershed from coal mining in Calgary, Alta., Monday, March 15, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh Alberta MLA Shannon Phillips speaks at an announcement of proposed new legislation to protect Alberta's mountains and watershed from coal mining in Calgary, Alta., Monday, March 15, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
    Share

    Shannon Phillips, the MLA for Lethbridge-West, is set to make an announcement on Monday.

    There are no details about what Phillips will say during the media conference, set for noon at Lethbridge's Galt Museum.

    Phillips has represented the riding since 2015, serving as environment minister under the NDP.

    She is currently the finance critic for the Official Opposition.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News