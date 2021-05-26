CALGARY -- Residents of Okotoks will soon have another option for travelling around town as dozens of shared electronic scooters are set to arrive as part of a pilot program.

Beginning June 1, up to 50 Bird Canada e-scooters will be available for rent.

"This is a great opportunity for Okotoks to provide an environmentally friendly alternative to short car trips, and is a wonderful recreational opportunity that also helps our community meet our active transportation goals," said Mayor Bill Robertson in a statement released Wednesday.

According to town officials, the e-scooters will be permitted in the central area of the town within the boundaries of Milligan Drive, Cimarron Drive, Northridge Drive and Crystal Ridge Drive.

Riders are encouraged to wear helmets and may travel on sidewalks, bike lanes, pathways and lower classification roadways without road markings.

The pilot program is scheduled to run until October, weather permitting, and at no cost to the town. A community survey will be conducted at the end of the program to help determine the future of shared e-scooters in the town.

E-scooters have proven extremely popular in Calgary. More than 200,000 unique users compiled nearly two million rides during Calgary's two-year pilot project that paved the way for making shared e-scooters a permanent addition.

In May, Lethbridge city council approved an e-scooter pilot project with an undetermined launch date.