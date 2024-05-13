Shared with the community: 'My Day with the Cup' explores trips to hometowns of Stanley Cup winners

The Stanley Cup celebration begins when a player lifts the cup, but it becomes even more meaningful when he brings it to his hometown.

Veteran sportswriter and broadcaster Jim Lang says the Stanley Cup, unlike other championship trophies, is shared with the community.

Lang explores those trips to the hometowns of Stanley Cup winners in My Day with the Cup.

Lang says many players told him, "The only time they've seen their father or their favourite uncle or their grandfather cry in front of them is when the Stanley Cup is brought in."

Each visit has a chaperone – the "keeper of the cup" – a Hockey Hall of Fame employee who keeps an eye on the Stanley Cup, cleans it after dozens of people have drunk or even eaten from it and then takes it to the next player's hometown.