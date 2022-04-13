Shaw posts lower second-quarter profit and revenue, remains focused on Rogers deal

A Shaw Communications sign at the company's headquarters in Calgary, Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2015. Shaw Communications Inc. recorded a smaller profit in its latest quarter as revenue also edged down. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh) A Shaw Communications sign at the company's headquarters in Calgary, Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2015. Shaw Communications Inc. recorded a smaller profit in its latest quarter as revenue also edged down. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh)

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

What is considered a COVID-19 reinfection?

With the ongoing spread of the highly transmissible Omicron variant, getting reinfected seems increasingly common. Here's how to tell if your symptoms stem from a previous infection, or if you've been infected with COVID-19 again.

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina