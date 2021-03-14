TORONTO -- Bragg Creek, Alta.-raised Shawn Everett has won a Grammy for best engineered album, non-classical for Beck's “Hyperspace.”

Everett shares the award with a team of fellow engineers who worked on the album.

He's one of several Canadians who won during a pre-broadcast ceremony streamed on the Grammys website.

Montreal-raised DJ and producer Kaytranada pulled in a double, winning best dance recording fshawn everor “10%” and best dance or electronic album for “Bubba.”

Jim (Kimo) West, the Toronto-born guitarist for “Weird Al” Yankovic, grabbed the best new age album Grammy for his solo work “More Guitar Stories.”

Most of the 84 awards are being handed out on the webcast.