CALGARY – Clients of a Calgary dog sitter are rallying behind the woman after a fire tore through her home, killing eight of the nine dogs in her care.

The fire department responded to a home in the 1000 block of Ranchlands Boulevard in the northwest around 11 pm Monday. When they arrived they found the blaze had put itself out due to a lack of oxygen but the house was filled with smoke. Official say seven of the nine dogs inside at the time were killed and two others were taken to the vet. One later passed away while the other was returned to its owner.

Kelli and Marty Lapointe say they have been sending their dog to stay with Karen, the dog sitter, for days at a time. They believe she’s received some unfair online backlash and wanted to set the record straight. The Lapointes say Karen loved the animals as if they were her own.

"As much support as Karen has gotten online from some people, you know they can feel and identify with her pain, there are others who don’t and have made inferences around the fact that there’s so many dogs, and it must be a crazy dog lady," said Marty Lapointe. "We really wanted to help set the record straight that that’s not the case."

The Lapointes say Karen had left her house to pick up her daughter and care for another dog when she returned home to find her house full of smoke.

Kelli Lapointe says they’d actually picked up their own dog hours before the blaze broke out and received a frantic call from Karen shortly after returning home.

"She’s just such an unconditional person and for us, no matter what happened, regardless of what happened, we wouldn’t hesitate to take our dog back to Karen to look after him because we know that she can be trusted."

According to the Lapointes, four of the dogs that died belonged to Karen and her family while the other four dogs belonged to clients.

The Lapointes have started a GoFundMe campaign to help Karen as she can’t return to her home or work for now.

Investigators believe the fire started in the kitchen but the exact cause has not been confirmed.