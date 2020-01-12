CALGARY -- A memorial at the University of Calgary Sunday afternoon honoured the victims of the flight PS752 crash.

The Ukranian jetliner was “unintentionally” shot down over Iran on Wednesday. All 176 passengers on board were killed, 57 of those civilians were Canadians.

Two Calgarians died in that crash: 19-year-old Arshia Arbabbahrami, who was in his final year at Western Canada High School, and Kasra Saati, an engineer who was working with Viking Air up until December 2019.

Saati leaves behind a wife and two young kids.

Arbabbahrami was hoping to become a doctor, and he was an avid athlete.

"This community is going through a lot, from (a) sense of loss, grief, anger. It's a place to come together," said Mehran Poolaei-Darvish, who spoke at the memorial.

University staff member Shokou Fehmanouchehr added, "We are all immigrants and are all in the same situation. We came here for a better life and it could have been our family in that plane."

Another victim was University of Calgary alumna Marzeih Foroutan, who had left Calgary in 2017 and was a student at the University of Waterloo. A friend called her death devastating.

"It's been a disaster. It was a great shock for me," Saghar Nasr told CTV News Calgary.

"She was more than a friend to me; I would say she was like my sister."

Nasr said Foroutan will be remembered as a kind-hearted and artistic person.

Calgary’s Iranian population is approximately 12,000 to 15,000 people.

Many fled their home country due to the growing concerns around violence.