**WARNING: Story includes disturbing details of the fatal attack and robbery attempt**

A 34-year-old Calgary man who successfully appealed his first-degree murder conviction from 2012 has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for his role in the 2008 death of Daniel Levesque.

Levesque, a father of two, was viciously attacked, tortured and robbed inside his home in the 11400 block of Braniff Road Southwest, in the neighbourhood of Braeside.

According to court documents, Levesque and Worme were acquaintances and the two, along with Worme’s girlfriend, had been drinking at Levesque’s home on June 28, 2008. Worme received a call from friends of his who were in the area and Levesque agreed to allow Worme’s friends into his house.

Worme met his friends on foot and walked the group to Levesque’s home where two of the men proceeded to assault Levesque and demand money from the 29-year-old. Worme attempted to convince his friends to stop the attack before having a change of heart, joining in and dragging an injured Levesque to the basement.

During the attack, Levesque was struck in the face with a cement dumbbell, had a knife thrown into his abdomen, was stabbed in the buttock with a hot knife, had his finger severed in an attempt to remove it and was doused with lighter fluid during the efforts of his assailant to secure the PIN for a bank card.

The severely injured man was left to die while blaring music drowned out his cries for help. Levesque’s common-law wife found him dead in the home the following day.

Worme was arrested in 2009 in Vancouver following an investigation into the homicide.

Worme entered a guilty plea to second degree murder on Wednesday. The Crown and defence jointly recommended a life sentence with no chance of parole for a minimum of 15 years. Worme is scheduled to be sentenced on September 12.

Aaron Stevens and Derek Campeau were found guilty of manslaughter in 2013 in connection with Levesque’s death.