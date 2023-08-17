Shelter-in-place order for Cochrane's Sunset neighbourhood lifted

The RCMP in Cochrane, Alta., has lifted a shelter-in-place order for the Sunset neighbourhood.

Mounties issued the order around 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, asking residents of the Cochrane neighbourhood to remain indoors while a then-ongoing incident was dealt with.

Residents were also asked to refrain from posting details or images of officers' movements on social media.

Shortly after 8 p.m., the shelter-in-place order was lifted.

A heavy police presence will remain in Sunset for a time.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available...