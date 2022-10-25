Shelter in place order lifted at University of Calgary

A brief shelter in place was issued Tuesday night at the University of Calgary.

At around 9:10 Tuesday, the University of Calgary tweeted that police and campus security were searching for a man possibly armed with a knife.

Police confirmed they received an emergency call and that officers were on campus investigating reports of a man with a knife near the Science Theatres building.

At 9:30 p.m. the situation was declared all clear, and the university tweeted that the suspect had not been aprehended but had left the campus.

For students, faculty or staff impacted by the presence of a suspect who is no longer on campus, we encourage you to reach out to Student Wellness Services & Staff Wellness for support. If you witnessed the suspect on campus, contact the Calgary Police Service non-emergency line. — U Calgary (@UCalgary) October 26, 2022

Officers continue to investigate the incident.

No injuries have been reported.