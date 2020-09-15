CALGARY -- A community in Calgary’s southeast is still waiting on water and sewer services more than a decade after joining the City of Calgary.

There are roughly 80 homes in Shepard that currently rely on wells for drinking water and septic tanks for sewage management.

Residents are frustrated, saying they’re paying Calgary taxes but aren’t getting city services.

"It’s like they don’t even care about us and they don’t even care enough to communicate," said Kay Balisky. "We’ve asked and asked many times what the plan is for Shepard, when are we getting our services, and we get very little feedback."

The area includes a robust industrial development and plans for a large recreational park which can’t be developed without water, sewer and waste management.

Shepard’s location near the outskirts of the city, east of Stoney Trail, makes it logistically difficult and expensive to provide services to the area.

When the city annexed the Hamlet of Shepard and surrounding area back in 2007, it committed to providing services within an acceptable amount of time. The councillor for the area believes that time has passed.

"At this point, they are paying city taxes, they have no services — not even waste or garbage pickup or a number of those things — so I think it’s time we brought them into the rest of the city," said Ward 12 Coun. Shane Keating.

Keating is presenting a notice of motion to council Tuesday afternoon that includes a cost estimate to extend water, wastewater and storm water services to Shepard and surrounding area.