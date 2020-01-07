LETHBRIDGE -- Crews have fenced off a home in the Lethbridge neighbourhood of Indian Battle Heights following an investigation into alleged drug trafficking and drug use.

The doors and windows at 82 Assiniboia Way were boarded over Tuesday afternoon and the locks were changed. The residence will remained closed for the next 90 days.

According to Alberta Sheriffs, a Safer Communities and Neighbourhoods (SCAN) investigation was launched in March 2018.

The Lethbridge Police Service responded to the home on nearly 60 occasions between January 2017 and October 2018. Drugs, weapons and a significant amount of stolen property were seized during the execution of three separate search warrants.

The owner of the property was charged in December 2019 after methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were seized from the home.

"Law-abiding residents of this community can take their neighbourhood back and breathe easier today, thanks to the SCAN unit," said Doug Schweitzer, Minister of Justice and Solicitor General, in a statement released Tuesday. "We value the relentless efforts of the Alberta Sheriffs and their law enforcement partners to keep Albertans safe, secure and protected."

The home will remain cordoned off until Apr. 6 and the property will remain under conditions through Dec. 17, 2021.