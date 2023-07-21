Shittu's double-double leads Calgary past Sea Bears at WinSport
The Calgary Surge snapped a mini-slump Thursday night against the top team in the west.
The Surge hosted the first-place Winnipeg Sea Bears in the back end of a home-and-home series at WinSport.
After dropping one to the Sea Bears earlier this week by a score of 100-75, the Surge came out on the right end Thursday, winning it 96-82.
They were led by Simi Shittu, who had 32 points and 15 rebounds for the Surge.
That double-double was the first time a player has scored 30 and had more than 15 rebounds in a CEBL game.
Calgary's victory was a testimony to stout defence, as the Surge limited the Sea Bears to 23 per cent shooting and forced 20 turnovers, double what the Sea Bears have been averaging this season.
E.J. Anosike scored 17 for the Sea Bears, and Teddy Allen had 14. Jelani Watson-Gayle had 12 coming off the bench.
Shittu wasn't the only member of the Surge whose shooting was sharp: the team shot 48 per cent overall, 36 per cent from three and outscored Winnipeg in the paint 62-36.
That included 16 points from Sean Miller-Moore, 13 from Deon Ejim and 12 from Admon Gilder Jr.
Calgary's record improved to 9-8, while Winnipeg's dropped to 11-7. The Sea Bears need one more win to clinch first in the west. Calgary has to sweep the rest of their games and hope the Sea Bears lose theirs.
Next up for Calgary is a Saturday game against the Rattlers in Saskatoon. Game time is 5 p.m. MST
The Sea Bears head for Vancouver, to take on the Bandits Sunday night at 7 p.m.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Poilievre calls Niagara Falls home 'tiny little shack,' apologizes to tenant
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says he has apologized to a woman in Niagara Falls, Ont. for calling her home a 'tiny little shack' in an attempt to illustrate high housing costs in the area.
Ex-Mountie charged with foreign interference, accused of using 'extensive network' to help China
The RCMP says it has arrested and charged a retired member of its force with foreign interference-related offences, connected to crimes allegedly committed in the years after he left the RCMP.
'Barbenheimer' arrives as moviegoers flock to a Mattel-mushroom cloud double feature
After a feverish drumbeat propelled forward by a mushroom cloud of memes, the most anticipated day on the year's movie calendar finally arrived as 'Barbie' and 'Oppenheimer' -- two movie opposites brought together by cross-marketing fate -- landed in theaters.
Ontario family offering two years' rent in advance, can't find a home in the GTA
A Canadian family offering to pay rent for the next two years in advance can't find a place to live in a suburb north of Toronto. Adrian Ghobrial reports on the rental housing crisis that has demand soaring and prices skyrocketing.
Coyote attacks: What to do to prevent them and how to stay safe
Experts share tips on what you can do to protect yourself and your loved ones amidst an uptick in coyote attacks across Canada.
Tony Bennett, masterful stylist of American musical standards, dies at 96
Tony Bennett, the eminent stylist and last of the great saloon singers whose devotion to classic American songs and knack for creating new standards such as 'I Left My Heart In San Francisco' graced a decadeslong career, has died at 96.
Alleged human trafficking at Ont. camp for vulnerable children 'modern-day slavery:' OPP
Ontario's Solicitor General conveyed concern over "a failure of our justice system" after a convicted sex offender living at the same address as a camp for children on the autism spectrum and his wife, who owns the business, were charged in a human trafficking investigation.
U.S. judge sets May 2024 trial date for Donald Trump in documents case
A U.S. federal judge ordered Friday that the trial in the classified documents case that special counsel Jack Smith brought against former President Donald Trump begin in mid-May 2024.
Worried about air quality impact on asthma, other conditions? Here's what you can do
The death of a nine-year-old B.C. boy whose asthma was exacerbated by wildfire smoke is a horrific example of how dangerous poor air quality can be for people suffering from underlying respiratory and cardiac conditions, experts say.
Edmonton
-
Russian pavilion calls Edmonton Heritage Festival exclusion a human rights violation
The Russian Heritage Cultural Development Association says being excluded from this year's heritage festival is a human rights violation.
-
High Street Night Market, a 'summer block party atmosphere,' returns Friday
The Night Market on High Street is back Friday night after the first summer edition drew more than 4,000 Edmontonians last month.
-
'It's broken': Smith urges Albertans to get off of 'misnamed' regulated rate option power
Alberta's premier says anyone who can ditch the regulated rate option (RRO) for electricity should do so, while her government works on ways to help people struggling with high utility bills.
Vancouver
-
Witnesses, dash cam video sought after woman killed in Burnaby crash: RCMP
Mounties are asking witnesses or anyone with dash cam video to come forward after a fatal crash in Burnaby earlier this week.
-
Watering restrictions: Some 'clearly' not complying as consumption peaks on weekday in Metro Vancouver
Daily water consumption across Metro Vancouver recently peaked at 1.56 billion litres – on a day when residents were not allowed to water their lawns.
-
7 charged in major bust of drugs, guns, vehicles, cash in Coquitlam: RCMP
Seven people have been charged after a years-long investigation into a drug trafficking network in the Lower Mainland — resulting in a large seizure of drugs, guns, vehicles and cash.
Atlantic
-
Rainfall warnings issued for N.S., downpours and thunderstorms bring risk of flash flooding
A rainfall warning calling for downpours with rain totals of 40 to 70+ mm has been issued by Environment Canada for the Atlantic coastal counties of mainland Nova Scotia.
-
Upper Tantallon-area community shares wildfire criticisms and suggestions with officials
Residents affected by the Upper Tantallon-area wildfire aired their concerns to politicians and other officials at a public meeting Thursday night.
-
Third man charged with first-degree murder in Dieppe man’s killing
A third man has been charged with first-degree murder after a man was shot and killed Dieppe, N.B., last month.
Vancouver Island
-
Man, 24, struck by suspected impaired driver in wrong-way crash dies in Nanaimo hospital
A 24-year-old man who was struck head-on by a suspected impaired driver travelling the wrong way down a divided highway near Nanaimo has died. The victim has been identified as Reid Davidson, a former Vancouver Island University student.
-
BC Ferries cancels sailings as major vessel out of service between Victoria, Vancouver
The Coastal Celebration is hardly living up to its name. The BC Ferries vessel is out of action for repairs to its propulsion system, meaning the Swartz Bay-Tsawwassen route is down one vessel, with eight cancelled sailings each day, until it's fixed.
-
B.C. judge dismisses woman's claim to former Tofino commune property known as 'Poole's Land'
A British Columbia Supreme Court judge has tossed out a woman's claim to a portion of a property that was once home to an iconic, longstanding commune near Tofino.
Toronto
-
Councillor's comments on Chow's age at 1st council meeting as Toronto mayor spark backlash
Comments made by a Toronto city councillor regarding newly-elected mayor Olivia Chow’s age during her first council meeting since assuming the role have sparked a backlash among some viewers.
-
Fifth person charged in Ontario crypto king's kidnapping days after apology video emerges
Toronto police have charged a fifth suspect in connection with the December kidnapping of so-called ‘crypto king’ Aiden Pleterski.
-
Food delivery driver was lured to Mississauga property before deadly carjacking, police say
Police say a 24-year-old international student who was delivering food in Mississauga earlier this month was lured by suspects to the site where he was violently attacked in a deadly carjacking.
Montreal
-
Former Mountie charged with foreign interference involving Chinese government
A retired RCMP officer has been charged with foreign interference, accused of helping the Chinese government 'identify and intimidate' an individual.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Severe thunderstorm watch ends in Montreal, but rainfall warning remains
The 2023 construction holiday is off to a wet start. Downpours and thunderstorms have prompted Environment and Climate Change Canada to issue special weather statements for Southwestern Quebec for heavy rainfall. The soggy forecast prompted La Ronde to close its theme park for the entire day on Friday, as a banner explains at the top of its website.
-
More money for Montreal supervised drug-use sites as city deals with addiction issues
Quebec is boosting funding for supervised consumption sites in Montreal in an effort to prevent overdoses as the city grapples with homelessness and a rise in suspected drug-related deaths.
Ottawa
-
O-Train will remain out of service through the weekend as inspections continue
The O-Train will remain out of service through the weekend and on Monday as the investigation continues into the axle bearing issue discovered on one LRT vehicle during a routine inspection.
-
Kingston, Ont. woman wins $22 million Lotto Max jackpot
A Kingston, Ont. woman was on vacation when she won a $22 million Lotto Max jackpot.
-
OC Transpo cancels dozens of bus trips to accommodate R1 service during O-Train shut down
OC Transpo cancelled more than 200 planned bus trips during the first two days of the O-Train shut down to provide extra buses for the R1 replacement bus service.
Kitchener
-
Ontario’s first bunny café opens in Belwood
A food truck in Belwood is offering up a hopping good time for customers.
-
'The word has been spreading': Paris hair salon offers free hair styling to people donating hair for cancer patients
Donating one lock at a time for a good cause is the focus of one southwestern Ontario hair salon.
-
Answer behind stinky Puslinch well water revealed
It appears an answer to what has been causing smelly water in some Puslinch-area water wells has been found, but owners will be on the hook to rectify the situation.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon police investigating homicide in Nutana neighbourhood
The Saskatoon Police Service is investigating a homicide, after a woman was found dead in the Nutana neighbourhood.
-
Saskatoon police asking for help in search for missing 12-year-old
The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) is asking for help finding a missing 12-year-old girl.
-
Sask. community marks 1 year since drowning death of 5-year-old
Saskatchewan’s Red Earth Cree Nation marked the one-year anniversary since the death of five-year-old Frank Young.
Northern Ontario
-
Company doing road repair pilot project leaving Sudbury after dispute with the city
The company contracted to complete a new type of road repair in Sudbury says it is leaving because of the actions of city staff.
-
West Nipissing firefighters rescue osprey, her chicks from burning nest atop hydro pole
Emergency crews got a surprise Thursday when they responded to a hydro pole fire in Lavigne, Ont. On top of the pole was an osprey and her two baby chicks, panicking because their nest was on fire.
-
Testing reveals some buildings in Sudbury have elevated radiation levels
While there is no immediate danger, recent testing found elevated radiation levels in buildings owned by Greater Sudbury.
Winnipeg
-
First-degree murder charges laid following deadly Manitoba prison riot
Two inmates at Stony Mountain Institution have been charged with first-degree murder following a deadly riot at the Manitoba prison earlier this week.
-
Manitoba premier defends decision to not search landfill for bodies of homicide victims
Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson says the province’s decision to not search the Prairie Green Landfill is based on safety issues outlined in a feasibility study, despite experts coming forward this week saying the risks could be minimized.
-
'We get it once, and we get it properly': Child abuse response centre gets interview room upgrades
Child abuse victims in Manitoba will not have to relive their trauma and have a clearly documented voice after a Winnipeg abuse response centre receives equipment upgrades for its interview rooms.
Regina
-
TikTok account impersonating Regina police has been deactivated, RPS say
A fraudulent TikTok account claiming to be the Regina Police Service (RPS) has been deactivated, Regina police said on Twitter.
-
Heat warnings issued in southwest Sask. with hot weekend expected across province
Environment Canada issued heat warnings for parts of southwest Saskatchewan on Friday, but a hot weekend is expected for much of the province.
-
Sask. teachers feel province not bargaining on classroom size and complexity issues
As negotiations for a new contract continue between the Saskatchewan Teachers Federation (STF) and the province, teachers are claiming that their concerns with classroom size and complexity are not being met.