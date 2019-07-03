Rocky Mountain House RCMP have charged a man with attempted murder following a shooting at an area campground over the weekend.

Police were called to a hospital in the Rocky Mountain House area about 4:30 a.m. on Saturday after a man arrived there suffering multiple gunshot wounds.

The shooting was reported to have happened at a campground and the victim was driven to hospital in a car.

He was then flown to hospital in Edmonton by STARS Air Ambulance.

Police did not say what they believe led to the shooting.

Edward Allister McKenzie, 20, of Rocky Mountain House is charged with:

Attempted murder

Possession of a firearm without being holder of a license

Use of a firearm in the commission of an offence

McKenzie remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.