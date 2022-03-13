Shooting at southeast Calgary apartment building under investigation

Calgary police say they are investigating a shooting that took place at a southeast apartment building early Sunday morning.

Officials say police were called to the property, in the 100 block of 14 Avenue S.E., at about 1:10 a.m. for reports of shots being fired.

When they arrived, they managed to narrow the scene down to two units in the building.

No one was injured at the scene, police said.

Officers surrounded one suite and eventually, the occupant surrendered.

Police say that suspect was arrested on outstanding warrants, but is not believed to be the shooter.

The investigation is ongoing.