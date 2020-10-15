Advertisement
Shooting at southwest apartment building leads to charges
Published Thursday, October 15, 2020 8:04AM MDT
A man is facing charges related to a shooting Wednesday evening in southwest Calgary. (File photo)
CALGARY -- A man was taken into custody Wednesday evening after shots rang out inside a southwest apartment building.
Police were called to the 500 block of 57th Avenue S.W. about 9 p.m. for reports a man had fired several rounds inside one of the units.
He was taken into custody and no injuries were reported. No other information was available.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 403-266-1234.