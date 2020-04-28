Shooting in Beltline alleyway sends man to hospital with broken femur
CPS units block Fifth Street S.W., south of 17th Avenue, during the investigation into an April 27, 2020 shooting that sent one man to hospital
CALGARY -- One man is in hospital after an argument between two men in an alley behind 17th Avenue S.W. escalated into a shooting.
Emergency crews responded to a location near the intersection of 17th Avenue and Fifth Street S.W. late Monday afternoon after one man opened fire on another.
A man suffering from a broken femur was transported by ambulance to hospital in potentially life-threatening condition.
According to police, the alleyway shooting followed a dispute between the two men.
Officials have not indicated whether an arrest has been made in connection with the shooting or if the victim is cooperating with the investigation.