CALGARY -- One man is in hospital after an argument between two men in an alley behind 17th Avenue S.W. escalated into a shooting.

Emergency crews responded to a location near the intersection of 17th Avenue and Fifth Street S.W. late Monday afternoon after one man opened fire on another.

A man suffering from a broken femur was transported by ambulance to hospital in potentially life-threatening condition.

According to police, the alleyway shooting followed a dispute between the two men.

Officials have not indicated whether an arrest has been made in connection with the shooting or if the victim is cooperating with the investigation.