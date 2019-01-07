CTV News Calgary Latest Videos
Shooting in city’s southwest under investigation
Published Monday, January 7, 2019 7:42AM MST
Last Updated Monday, January 7, 2019 1:29PM MST
Calgary police are investigating after shots were fired on a street in the Beltline area on Sunday evening.
Officers were called to an area near in the 1100 block of 10th Avenue S.W. at about 11:00 p.m. after a person in a nearby high-rise reported hearing shots fired.
Police taped off the parking lot of the Midtown Co-op and did find several shell casings on the ground in the area.
There were no reports of injuries and police are investigating.