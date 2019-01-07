Calgary police are investigating after shots were fired on a street in the Beltline area on Sunday evening.

Officers were called to an area near in the 1100 block of 10th Avenue S.W. at about 11:00 p.m. after a person in a nearby high-rise reported hearing shots fired.

Police taped off the parking lot of the Midtown Co-op and did find several shell casings on the ground in the area.

There were no reports of injuries and police are investigating.